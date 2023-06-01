Mumbai: On the fourteenth anniversary of the iconic television serial 'Pavitra Rishta' on Wednesday, actress Ankita Lokhande, who played the memorable Archana in the show, said that she still feels connected with her "first baby." 'Pavitra Rishta' aired from June 2009 to October 2014. It is an adaptation of the Tamil television series Thirumathi Selvam. Along with Ankita, the show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the endearing Manav.

In late 2018, and later in 2020 after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the series was rebroadcast. A web series titled 'Pavitra Rishta - Its Never too Late' aired on from September 2021 starring Ankita Lokhande reprising her role as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav.

Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of all her looks from the show and wrote: "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku God for everything!!"

She added: "And thank you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thank u for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also, the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.."

"Thank u so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I'm grateful forever."

Fans took to the comment section and shared how much they miss Sushant Singh Rajput, who ventured into acting with the show. One wrote: "Sushant u r missed every minute." Another wrote: "Sushant Singh Rajput is missing your video plz one pic SSR."

"Missing sushant," said another. A user said that he is missing Manav, Sushant's character from the show. "Still feels so fresh but missing Sushi," wrote a fan.