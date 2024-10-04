Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly’s Words Hurt Madalsa Sharma, Says ‘Don’t Talk Behind My Back’

Mumbai: Anupamaa show is unbeatable as it's topping the chart and the credit for the success of the show always goes to Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Many actors have quit the show and one of them is reportedly Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya. Madalsa who has quit the show reveals about being hurt by Rupali Ganguly. In her interview with Siddharth Kannan, Madalsa talks about the times she was hurt by Ganguly's words as it was negative.

In the interview, she mentioned," Sometimes, I felt that someone is a certain way in front of us, but they aren’t the same behind our backs. A few times, I felt that things were not said in a very polished way about me and when I got to know, it hurt me. I was like ‘Why?’ Firstly, I have nothing against you, we are actors we work together. There were a couple of incidents where I was genuinely hurt. I mean I haven’t done anything to you for you to behave this way with me. Or if I have done something wrong, then I will understand perhaps why someone is acting this way with me but when I haven’t done anything… Then I was like, either you be this way in front of me as well that if you don’t like me, say it to my face but don’t talk behind my back."

Madalsa even revealed how things were resolved between them organically, “We would just look into each other’s eyes and just know that things are a little disturbed between us so let’s sort it out. We would sit together, talk about it and then move on, and we would hug it out also. Like forget it now, bygones are bygones. Neither of us took an initiative to resolve anything, it was just organic. Organic and respectful”.

Along with Madalsa, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj made a sudden exit from the show.