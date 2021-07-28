हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saumya Tandon

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon stuns fans with her superb classical dance performance- Watch!

Saumya Tandon rose to fame for portraying the character of Anita Bhabi in the hit comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain for around five years.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon stuns fans with her superb classical dance - Watch!

New Delhi: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame actress Saumya Tandon is a trained Kathak dancer. The actress treated her fans with her stellar performance and killer expressions in her latest Instagram dance reel. The 36 years old can be seen dancing on Kareena Kapoor Khan's song, 'Aaoge jab tum o saajna' from the movie, Jab We Met. Saumya was also part of the comedy film and played the role of Geet’s (Kareena’s character) cousin sister Roop.

Saumya can be seen donning a beautiful white Anarkali dress while performing on the song. The choreography is by Devesh Mirchandani.

Check out Saumya’s performance:

“One of my favourite song for the beautiful weather in Mumbai. Yeh badal yeh hawa yeh kajraare nayan aur mera dil. Choreographed by @deveshmirchandani #monsoon #monsoonsong #reelsvideo #reelsindia,” the actress captioned her post.

Saumya is very active on Instagram and keeps posting photos and reels of her workout, dance performances and from her hot photoshoots.

 

 

The actress rose to fame for portraying the character of Anita Bhabi in the hit comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain for around five years. The actress quit the show in August last year. She is replaced by Nehha Pendse in the show. 

Saumy till now hasn’t taken up any new role in television daily after quitting the show. The actress is keeping herself busy by spending quality time with her family and son and making engaging content for her Instagram page.

