Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and other TV stars recall best moments of 2021 and share their New Year 2022 resolutions

New Delhi: Just as New Year 2022 is about to usher in, &TV stars Siddharth Arora, Shrenu Parikh, Aasif Sheikh Shubhangi Atre and several others share their memorable moments of 2021 and what's their New Year 2022 resolutions.

Siddharth Arora (Mahadev) from &TV’s Baal Shiv shares, “2021 was very special to me. I got an opportunity to play the character of Lord Shiva and mark the beginning of Baal Shiv in my city in the presence of a crowd gathered in lakhs. I have been a part of Dev Deepawali numerous times, but this year it was surreal. Getting on stage in Mahadev’s attire and interacting with the crowd was an experience of a lifetime. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. As for 2022, the only resolution I have is to continue to work harder and emerge stronger. Self-care is important, and in our busy schedules, we often tend to ignore it. But for me, overall wellbeing is crucial. I intend to continue working upon myself – physically, professionally, and mentally. I am planning to welcome this year with my close ones and with the blessings of Mahadev.”





Shrenu Parikh (Genda Agarwal) from &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki shares, “2021 has been an amazing year for me. After being affected by COVID, I was very demotivated and felt lost, but with the blessings of my family and fans, I had a great comeback this year. With God’s grace in 2021, my family and I have been safe and healthy, and we have started practising healthy lifestyle habits. That change is the best moment of 2021 for me. As a resolution for 2022, I have decided to focus on health and lifestyle a notch higher by incorporating a proper diet plan for my family and me. And I am excited as I am going to welcome the new year with my family, and what is a better way to celebrate something new than with your family.”





Ambrish Bobby (Ramesh Prasad Mishra) from &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “For me, the best thing that has happened this year will be none other than my show Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? The show has given me a lot of love, fame, and an incredible family away from family. The show will always remain special in my life, and I cannot thank 2021 enough for bringing me this. All I expect in 2022 is to get a lot of joy and happiness in everyone’s life and keep us safe and healthy. As a new year resolution, I intend to be more physically active. I plan to incorporate the habit of walking every day, eating a balanced diet, and ensuring I have some time to focus on myself. A healthy lifestyle is extremely crucial. As for my celebration plans, I will be mostly celebrating with my on-set family and have a small get together with them and then will end the celebration with my wife and children at home.”





Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, “The most unexpected thing that happened this year for me was the mobile game Happu Ki Nikli Savaari! I was always fascinated by games but being featured in one is a next-level achievement. Seeing people play and enjoy the game gave me immense happiness, and when I saw my son playing, it was a very special moment for me. I hope and look forward to great things in 2022 and continue to entertain my beloved audience. My resolution for 2022 is to spend more quality time with my family, and I will be welcoming the new year with them.”





Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Every year something or the other happens, but 2021 will be forever cherished in my heart as I was honoured with World Book of Records. As artists, we usually do not realize the work we do amidst the journey of creating more and entertaining people, but only when someone recognizes your hard work with such awards is when you know that you have gained something out of it. I am glad to be a part of this industry that is so passionate about the craft and recognizes your contribution. The honour has motivated me to work harder and keep entertaining the people in 2022. I do not believe in resolutions, but one thing I can promise is whatever I do, I will do it with complete dedication.”

Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “Personally, 2021 has been a good year for me. I can proudly say I have completed my 2021 resolution of eating healthy and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. And I will continue to do so in the coming year. My resolution for 2022 is to learn guitar and do an Instagram concert next December for my audience(Laughs). I aim to start the year on a happy and peaceful note. So, my plan for New Year night is to sip on a cup of hot chocolate while watching my favourite movie near the bonfire with my close friends and family. Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous New Year!”

