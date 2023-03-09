Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori Bhabi aka Shubhangi Atre Separates From Husband Piyush Poorey After 19 Long Years, Reveals Real Reason

New Delhi: Popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori Bhabi aka Shubhangi Atre's personal life has suddenly hogged attention. The actress and her husband Piyush Poorey have ended their 19 long years of marriage and announced separation. Shubhangi and Piyush have been living separately for over a year now.

Shubhangi got married to digital marketeer Piyush back in 2003 in their hometown, Indore. Together they have a daughter, who is now 18. In an interview with Times Of India, Shubhangi said, "It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

Adding more, she said, "It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

About her daughter Ashi, Shubhangi said, "She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love."

The television actress came on board as Angoori Bhabhi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! after Shilpa Shinde left the show. She was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' in 2006-2007 followed by 'Kasturi' where she played the protagonist. She also starred in 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa'.

The actress then went on to play a negative character in TV show 'Havan'. She has even featured in several ad commercials. However, she became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'.