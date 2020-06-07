‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Asim Riaz and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in ‘Naagin 5’? Nope, false news, she says

New Delhi: The fifth season of Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV series ‘Naagin’ is much-awaited and hence, every so often, it takes over the trends list. After fans speculated that Dipika Kakar Ibrahim will be part of ‘Naagin 5’, a few other names have also popped up on the list and they are Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz and Kratika Sengar.

A fan shared a collage of the trio with ‘Naagin 5’ logo on it and tweeted to Divyanka saying, “Wow, I hope it's true?” and she soon replied, "Nope...False news," adding a laughing emoji.

‘Naagin’ is one of the top-rated shows on TV. The fourth season ended abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic as the shootings were halted. In the previous season, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria played key roles. Rashami Desai also joined the cast for a few episodes soon after ‘Bigg Boss 13’ ended.

A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor confirmed that 'Naagin 4' has come to an end and she will very soon start working on a fresh season of the supernatural show. However, she did not reveal much about it or the cast.

‘Naagin’ first aired in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in lead roles.