हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shehnaaz gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill sings Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' cover with her own desi 'Punjabi touch' - Watch!

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill recently took to Instagram to share a melodious cover of Peaches by Justin Bieber as a lighthearted way to address fans who judge her for her Punjabi accent while speaking English.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill sings Justin Bieber&#039;s &#039;Peaches&#039; cover with her own desi &#039;Punjabi touch&#039; - Watch!
File photo

New Delhi: Punjabi film actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill recently took to Instagram to post a video of her singing to Justin Bieber's popular song 'Peaches' with a sweet Punjabi touch and fans are loving her melodious cover!

Before beginning the song, she addresses people who assume she doesn't know English because of her Punjabi accent. She says that no matter what the accent is, English still remains English even if spoken differently. 

She says, "Kaun kehta hai mujhe english nahi aati, chahe Punjabi touch he, English, english hi hoti hai chahe kisi bhi language mein bolo (Who says I don't understand English? Even if it has a Punjabi touch, English is still English no matter which language one says it in".

Shehnaaz then enchants her viewers with her melodious voice and cute cover of Justin Bieber's song Peaches.

Listen to her cover here

 

Fans were extremely supportive of Shehnaaz and praised her for being so honest and brave by standing up to people who criticize her over her English accent. One fan wrote, " We know baby girl u r working hard on ur weaknesses and turning out them into ur strength", while others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Shehnaaz Gill has appeared in several Punjabi films but gained immense fame after her appearance in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Now, she enjoys a huge fan following on social media as well with 7.5 million followers.

She has featured in several music videos such as 'Bhula Dunga', 'Keh Gayi Sorry', 'Kurta Pajama',  'Waada Hai', 'Shona Shona', and 'Fly'. The actress will next be seen in the music video 'Habit' alongside Sidharth Shukla. She also has a movie 'Honsla Rakh' in the pipeline.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Kaur GillShehnaaz Gill instagramShehnaaz Gill sings peachesShehnaaz Gill singingJustin Bieber Peaches
Next
Story

&PrivéHD premieres top-grossing Norwegian monster movie ‘Ragnarok’ next on World Box Office

Must Watch

PT8M42S

Renowned TV News Anchor Rohit Sardana passes away, was infected with COVID-19