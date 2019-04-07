हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss

'Bigg Boss 13' might get a new location

The 13th season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", hosted by superstar Salman Khan, might get a new location for shooting.

&#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039; might get a new location

Mumbai: The 13th season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", hosted by superstar Salman Khan, might get a new location for shooting.

The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from here. The only season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.

As per the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location. 

While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place.

Omung and his wife Vanita Omung Kumar have been the set designers for "Bigg Boss" for seven years now. 

Tags:
Bigg BossSalman Khandipika kakkarShilpa Shinde
Next
Story

Karishma Sharma to play aspiring actress

Must Watch

PT13M5S

Will Mamata use 'Modi Fear' to win Elections?