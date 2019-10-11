Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde lashes out at Devoleena Bhattacharjee for crying over kitchen duties

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has lashed out at Devoleena Bhattacharjee for crying over kitchen duties. The actress alleged that Devoleena slammed her during her stay in the Bigg Boss house for always being in the kitchen.

Speaking to TOI, Shilpa said, “Not just Devoleena, there were many other TV celebrities who made fun of me and said I was always seen in the kitchen. I hope Devoleena will now understand what all goes behind cooking a meal for everyone. I can only say it’s karma and everyone has to pay for it. Till yesterday, I wasn’t even aware that Devoleena was against me or had tweeted against me. They told that I don’t do tasks, but cooking every day for so many people was a task in itself.”

“My fans have been messaging me on WhatsApp and showing me all the tweets that Devoleena had done against me when I was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. I had a good laugh. I have always said cooking for 13/14 strangers is not an easy thing. I stepped into the kitchen as no one else was ready to take on the responsibility. I was not following cameras, the cameras followed me and showed to the viewers my real side,” Shilpa added.

Shilpa Shinde walked away with the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. Her love-hate relationship with fellow contestant Vikas Gupta was one of the major takeaways from the show.