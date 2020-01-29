Bigg Boss 13 written update: Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns to support Rashami Desai

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates by inviting their family members and friends to the house to support them. However, he announced the news it with a twist. Bigg Boss said that since the housemates were not unsuccessful in electing a captain, he has assigned the task to a few people. At different intervals, the buzzer will ring and at every ring, one connection of a housemate will enter the house. From the confession room, the connection will enter the house and announce in whose support they have come. They also have to cast a vote for the housemate who they want to see as a captain apart from their connection.

The first buzzer rings and Devoleena Bhattacharjee make a comeback to the Bigg Boss house as Rashami Desai's connection. Rashami is extremely happy to have her best friend back. Apart from supporting Rashami, Devoleena nominates Shehnaz Gill as a contender for the captaincy task.

After Devoleena, Himanshi Khurana enters the house for Asim and also takes Shehnaz's name for the captaincy task. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her boyfriend, Asim had been eager to talk to her. Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes to Himanshi. Asim tells her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

Next, Aarti is left overwhelmed when she sees Kashmera Shah (her sister-in-law) in the house. Known for her straightforward nature, she takes off on the housemates including Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami and Shehnaz the moment she enters. She taunts Vishal on Madhurima and also says that he's not visible in the house.

Mahira is shocked to see her brother Aakash enter the house. Aakash takes a dig at Paras for mocking him earlier and tells him that they don't know each other and it wasn't right for him to comment like that. Paras immediately apologises and says that it wasn't his intention to hurt him.

Apart from saving their respective connections, both Kashmera and Aakash nominate Sidharth Shukla for the captaincy task.