Bigg Boss 14 fame Vikas Gupta opens up on his family's reaction to his bisexuality, reveals he dated Pratyusha Banerjee

New Delhi: Vikas Gupta of Bigg Boss 11,13 and 14 fame recently spilled details on coming out as bisexual to his family members, his romantic relationship with late actress Pratyusha Banerjee and soured friendship with Karan Kundra in an interview with a leading daily.

The TV producer was quite open about his experiences and told Etimes that when he came out to his mom as bisexual, she wanted him to keep it a secret as they feared negative reactions from the rest of the family.

He said, "I think my mom got an idea in 2015 when Parth Samthaan filed fake cases against me. But they didn't want me to go public, primarily because my sister was married in Rajkot to a very orthodox family. You see, it was all about log kya kahenge. The very fact that I wasn't invited to my brother's birthday party which my mother attended was proof enough that they didn't want to associate with me because they feel ashamed about the person I am."

In the same interview, he also revealed that he had dated late actress Pratyusha Banerjee of Balika Vadhu fame. He also disclosed that she got to know about his sexuality before they broke up. He said, "Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas!".

Lastly, speaking about Karan Kundra, Vikas divulged that the two have outgrown each other as friends.

"My equation with Karan had changed much before (the split with Anusha). I think we have outgrown each other as friends. But he's still one of those who hasn't hurt me directly and I shall still call him if I need him," he added.

Vikas Gupta is a renowed TV producer, creative director, screenwriter and host. He is best known for his appearance in Bigg Boss 11 and hosting the show MTV Ace Of Space.

Pratyusha Banerjee, who gained recognition through the show 'Balika Vadhu', unfortunately, died on April, 1 2016. She was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment. The actress was also a participant in Bigg Boss 7.