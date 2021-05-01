हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's brother battles COVID-19, actress gives health update

Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame recently took to her Instagram to ask fans for blessings and strength as her brother battles with the deadly Coronavirus

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli&#039;s brother battles COVID-19, actress gives health update
File photo

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 second runner-up Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram story on Friday (April 30) to inform her fans that her brother is currently battling the deadly Coronavirus. She also made an appeal to fans to send her brother blessings. In the heartfelt post, she said that she and her family need strength to battle the terrible ordeal of the virus. 

She wrote, "Need lot of blessings for my brother who is currently fighting with COVID and many other things and since very very long time. Need strength to me and my entire family."

Have a look at her recent post

story

On March 19, Nikki had tested coronavirus positive and through her social media handle announced it. She had also urged people who came in contact with her to get tested. The actress is now all fine and has recovered from the deadly novel COVID-19 infection.

Nikki Tamboli is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'.

The 24-year-old is a Maharashtrian and reportedly completed her education from Aurangabad before making a career in the entertainment industry. She has starred in a few commercials too.

