Ieshaan Sehgaal

Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal gets on his knees, proposes to Miesha Iyer, here's how she reacted!

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer took their relationship to another level when they professed their love for each other on national television.

Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal gets on his knees, proposes to Miesha Iyer, here&#039;s how she reacted!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer publicly expressed their love for each other. When all the contestants were sitting on the sofa in the main living area, Ieshaan went on his knees and proposed to Miesha in a romantic manner.

All contestants were surprised to see Ieshaan perform this huge romantic gesture including Miesha.

She then hugged him and told him that she loves him. Ieshaan professed to her that what he feels for her is a feeling so deep that he's never felt with anyone else. This leaves Miesha blushing all throughout. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Their relationship has faced a lot of flak from contestants, the host Salman Khan and even by guest star Farah Khan who joked if they'll get married by the third week and have kids by the finale. 

Many people have questioned their relationship as it has only been 2 weeks since the show started and they've already confessed to loving each other.

Their PDA has also been questioned by host Salman Khan who told them to be cautious as their actions are being telecasted on national television and will remain in video forever even if they break up.

While the couple has promised that their love is true, the direction their relationship will take is yet to be seen.

