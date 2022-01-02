Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri to enter show

New Delhi: In the latest Bigg Boss 15 promo, four shocking wild card entries were seen which left contestants with their jaws on the floor. Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actors Vishal Singh, Surbhi Chandna and Akanksha Puri will enter the reality TV show and steal the Ticket to Finale from the old contestants.

In the promo, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehjpal and Rakhi Sawant were seen in disbelief when they found out about the wild card contestants.

Surbhi Chandna was heard telling the camera that Bigg Boss has sent the contestants to teach housemates a lesson since they had been cancelling the previous few tasks.

Watch the promo here:

In the last Bigg Boss episode, host Salman Khan scolded the contestants for stopping the Ticket To Finale tasks in the past week.

He verbally thrashed them for delaying and stopping tasks in the house. He also got angry at Abhijit Bichukale for sleeping during the show and told him to leave the conversation and go to sleep.

Salman got irritated with Shamita Shetty and told her to not make everything about herself. At one point, he said, "What the f***, Shamita?" which shocked everyone. Shamita was in tears and explained to everyone that she doesn't Rakhi Sawant in a different way.

Meanwhile, there was trouble in paradise again as Karan and Tejasswi had a fight and Karan told Teja to not bring her negativity to him.