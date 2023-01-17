Bigg Boss 16 Day 108 updates: Shiv and Archana get into big fight over ration, housemates try to reclaim lost prize money

New Delhi: It’s a new day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. Archana and Soundarya discuss about Tina’s behaviour from the nominations say she is jealous of them. Archana then says to Nimrit that Soundarya does not take care of me, even when I do. Her behaviour has changed. Nimrit says she might be scared.

Bigg Boss then calls Shiv and MC Stan in the confession room. He says he is getting too involved with Sumbul and must not forget that she is also a competitor.

Bigg Boss then calls Shalin into the confession room and talks about Priyanka. Bigg Boss says Priyanka tries to rise by putting others down. Shalin agrees to it. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announces the ration task for this week.

In this new game, the housemates will also have the opportunity to restore Rs 10 lakh for the prize money. In the task, after the sound of each bell, the first contestant to reach the red line with the shopping cart gets to go inside the container first and shop for 5 personal ration items. The more item they take, the lesser the prize money will get. As the task continues, Shiv and Archana get into a massive fight over coffee and call each other different names.

As the end of the game, housemates add Rs 21 lakh 80 thousand to the prize money.

Meanwhile, Shalin and Priyanka get into an argument when he says she jumps into others matters. Archana and Soundarya also fight and Soundarya asks her to go and let her cook. Soundarya says to Nimrit that Priyanka is igniting her. Nimrit says Archana just wants attention.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!