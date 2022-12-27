Bigg Boss 16, Day 87 updates: Shiv bags captaincy again, Vikkas and Archana get violent in fight!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16, Day 87 started with a loud quarrel between Archana and Sreejita, the freshest enemies of the house over milk. Shalin on the other hand mocks the whole dilemma in front of Vikkas and Priyanka, even mocks Sajid Khan.

Vikkas later gets into a heated argument with Sumbul over the ration task, again. Sumbul fights her way and gets out of it in her own way. On the brighter side, Maahim's presence is blessing the housemates, making their mood a little better.

Soundarya, Sreejita get into an ugly fight with Priyanka and Archana, the reason is still not clear, as usual.

Then begins the captaincy task where all the housemates nominate Shiv, MC Stan and Abdu to be the new captain. Yes! This week only one person will be the captain, not three.

Today, the fans entered the house to vote for their favourite candidate for the captaincy. The candidates gave speeches, performances and then the fans voted to decide, Shiv will be the new captain of the house.

Shalin reveals that he really wants Nimrit to go out of the house and wants to save Sumbul. He said this to Tina and she obviously made a face (if you know what we mean...)

Vikkas and Archana got into an ugly fight tonight, he even pushed her and tried his best to be the loudest but well, Archana was right and she stands firm on her views no matter what. Priyanka overreacted a little when the water, that Archana was keeping aside and fell accidentally on her.

Fights are a part of Bigg Boss 16, a very important one. For now, a big congratulations to Shiv Thakare to bag the captaincy for the third time.