Bigg Boss 16 Day 99 updates: Shekhar Suman takes a dig at Tina Datta, 'mandli' corners Sumbul for talking to Shalin

New Delhi: It's that exciting and nerve-racking time of the week when the report cards of contestants are presented on COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' through 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. The segment features the hilarious plight of the cameras working 24/7 to capture the drama and fights in the house. No mudda is spared during the seasoned actor's Bollywood-inspired roast session.

It was interesting to watch how he shed the light on the status of Shalin and Tina's disturbed relationship after the vaar in the Devdas style.

The house of 'Bigg Boss' is still reeling from the reality checks stopped by Dabangg host Salman Khan on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. In tonight’s episode, in a one-on-one conversation with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta admits that she did have feelings for him and lets him know that if he genuinely loved her, he wouldn't blame her for their equation going kaput.

She complains that he has been aggressive and made false promises repeatedly. She goes as far as confessing that he reminds her of an aggressive man she had been in a relationship with for five years.

Shalin not only reveals his confusion to Tina but also to his sakhi Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who tries to explain the ideal aftermath for Shalin and Tina following the exposé that unfolded in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.

Shalin wallows in self-pity as he says that it's his fault that he thought her confession of love was genuine. He also admits that he will be scarred emotionally for a very long time because he has been betrayed brutally by someone he loved. It remains to be seen if Shalin's motivation to win the game amps up after getting clarity from Priyanka.

In a candid conversation between Shalin and Shiv, Sumbul kicks in to correct the TV actor and it becomes a ruckus for the 'mandli.' They all corner her for talking to Shalin, where what she did was just correct him. Sajid Khan says some hurtful things to her and Sumbul gets pretty upset. She takes some alone time, tries to avoid the camera to shed a few tears. In the end Sajid, Shiv and Stan apologise to her saying that they won't tell anything to her anymore, making her feel more guilty.

Tomorrow is a very special day for everybody in the Bigg Boss house as the families of contestants are scheduled to enter. It will be one of the most emotional episodes of this season for sure.

