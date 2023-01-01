Bigg Boss 16 episode preview: Contestants kick-start 2023 with rappers Ikka, Seedhe Maut and MC Stan

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 is keeping true to its theme this season as the master of the house is playing well along with the house members. To mark a majestic beginning of the new year, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss ever, viewers will witness a live rap concert when 2 of the most renowned rappers of India, Ikka and Seedhe Maut will visit the house. They will be bringing along a grand stage setup in the garden area where a live audience will be present in droves to experience the spectacle of the rap artists.

Contestant MC Stan will accompany the 2 rappers which will surely make this event a ‘do not miss’. The trio will be performing their exclusive super hit tracks of all time to mark a special and powerful beginning to New Year.

Shekhar Suman has donned several ‘avatars’ in the ongoing season of ‘Bigg Boss’. However, when it is about starting the new year on a high note, there is no bigger stage than ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and Shekhar knows just how to make it unforgettable for one and all. And he does it with flair and vigour! This time around, on ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’, he turns a chef for the housemates.

The seasoned artist will begin the special episode by wishing the contestants a bit of good luck for the new year and presenting a special spoof song for them. He will then welcome everyone as Chefer Suman in the special segment ‘Shekhar Suman Cooking show’. He will be making varied dishes using different recipes, keeping in mind the ‘masaledaar’ contestants and their relationships in the house. From starters to desserts, Shekhar will be seen cooking all new tasty cuisines and mouth-watering delicacies, out of the world. Dedicating a special jalebi to house members Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta to an exclusive Abdu Gulla for contestant Abdu Rozik, the episode promises to leave you starving for more drama and extreme entertainment.

