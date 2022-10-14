NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka cries as Salman reveals Soundarya's mean remark against her, Ankit consoles his best friend!

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Salman can be seen telling Priyanka that Soundarya had said: "Ankit's mother will kill herself when she enters her house as daughter-in-law."

  • 'Udaariyaan' actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen breaking down in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16.'
  • Salman Khan will be seen revealing co-contestant Soundarya Sharma's nasty remark.

New Delhi: 'Udaariyaan' actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen breaking down in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', where host Salman Khan will be seen revealing co-contestant Soundarya Sharma's nasty remark.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Salman can be seen telling Priyanka that Soundarya had said: "Ankit's mother will kill herself when she enters her house as daughter-in-law."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka is later seen questioning Soundarya over the comment.

However, Soundarya also defends herself saying: "You are allowed to talk. You got personal to me that day," she said. Following this, Ankit can be seen consoling Priyanka as she breaks down.

The Colors show currently features Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

