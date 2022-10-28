Bigg Boss 16: 'Priyanka is the Boss' trends on Twitter as fans applaud her phenomenal gameplay

New Delhi: 'Udaariyaan actress' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is undoubtedly one of the most popular contestants in this season of Bigg Boss. From her fearless nature to her unmatchable chemistry with co-contestant, and best friend Ankit Gupta, the actress has been making headlines ever since she entered the reality show.

Recently, after her tiff with the former captain of the house, Shiv Thakare’s ‘clan’, the actress’s fans, who go by the name ‘Priyanka Paltan’, took it into their own hands to show the world who the real boss is.

For the unversed, Shiv and Priyanka were pitted against each other in the captainship race, which he won after the ‘unfair’ decision of sanchalak Gautam Vig. Soon after, Shiv confessed that the housemates didn’t want him to win, but wanted Priyanka to lose instead. This didn’t just shine a light on the fact that more than half of the housemates were trying to pull Priyanka down but also showed the audience that Priyanka can lead her own way fearlessly.

Apart from Shiv, contestants like MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur, among many others are plotting against Priyanka by forming a group within the house. Now, the actress’s fans took to Twitter to express their love for the actress, and how she’s playing the game head-on, despite continuous hurdles presented by her co-contestants in the house.

A fan wrote, ‘Priyanka is real, she does not cry over other people’s achievements. she does what she thinks is right and takes ownership of failures. That’s how a real person should be. #PriyankaIsTheBoss’, while another user wrote, ‘& when it felt heavy she stood in her grace in her power in her freedom’.

The actress is being appreciated for her being herself unapologetically, and many of her Udaariyaan fans admitted to liking her even more in the reality show.

Keep watching this space for more updates!