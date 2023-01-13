topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says he could work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

Bigg Boss 16 News Update: Earlier, host Salman Khan even complimented Priyanka and called her ' full heroine material'.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says he could work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared that he would like to work with Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan in a future project. During Salman's rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the show, the 'Dabangg' star said that he would share his favourites from all time in Bigg Boss.

He then spoke about the best housemates from this season and shared that he could work with Priyanka and Sajid in the future.

Previously, Salman complimented Priyanka and called her "heroine material".

Sajid's sister and filmmaker, who had entered the house in the family week had tagged Priyanka as the Deepika Padukone of season 16.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16BB 16Bigg Boss 16 newsSalman KhanPriyanka Chahar ChoudharySajid Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?