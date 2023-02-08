Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Asks MC Stan to 'Shut Up' in Front of Journalists

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', journalists will be seen entering the show and asking some power-packed questions to the contestants.

A huge fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot will be witnessed as Shalin would lose his cool with Stan and Shiv in the fake personality task.

A promo showed a journalist asking a nail-biting question to Shalin about what was his masterstroke in the house, his bond or his breakup with Tina Datta.

While Shalin begins to answer the question, Stan does hand gestures which bugs him and Shalin said: "Jab aap bol rahe the tab maine kuch kiya?"

After the press personnel leave, Shalin and Stan are seen getting into a spat and Stan confronts Shalin for yelling at him.

The two end up in a major fight and Shiv tries to stop them from getting physical.

Stan then targeted Shalin and said: "Victim card mat khelo. Har baat ko galat portray mat karo."