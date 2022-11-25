topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down after watching Sumbul's father slam him and Tina Datta, says 'Galti hamesha ladke ki hoti hai'

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Shalin Bhanot on multiple occasions treated Sumbul like a child and had also said that "Choti Bachhi hai woh" (she's a kid)

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 04:17 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Shalin Bhanot was seen breaking down after hearing the audio clip between Sumbul Touqeer and her father. Sumbul's father had gone on record to malign Shalin's name and under the pretext of ill health, asked the makers to be allowed to speak to Sumbul and advised her to show Shalin his "aukaad".

Shalin broke down and was seen shaking. He repeatedly said: "Galti hamesha ladke ki hoti hai." Shalin looked visibly upset. It is not the first time he's said this. Earlier, Sumbul's father had appeared on Shukrawar Ka Vaar and blamed Shalin and Tina to cover up for Sumbul's antics.

He had broken down and said: "Hamesha ladka hi galat hota hai."

Shalin on multiple occasions treated Sumbul like a child and had also said that "Choti Bachhi hai woh" (she's a kid) and tried to become her support system inside the house when she was struggling to make any meaningful connections.

When Salman Khan confronted Sumbul for being obsessed with Shalin and everyone inside the house agreed, it didn't go well with Sumbul's father who took it upon himself to white wash his daughter's image and put allegations on Shalin.

 

