topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot nominates Tina Datta for the first time, calls her 'fake, buri aurat'

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It starts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina. Then comes Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who nominated Priyanka Choudhary.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', the nomination task will get all heated up as Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will once again be seen in a spat.
  • A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It starts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina. Then comes Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who nominated Priyanka Choudhary.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot nominates Tina Datta for the first time, calls her 'fake, buri aurat'

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', the nomination task will get all heated up as Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will once again be seen in a spat.

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It starts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina. Then comes Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who nominated Priyanka Choudhary.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Sumbul is heard saying: "Priyanka, insaan ke aansuo ko uski kamzori mat samjhna (Don't take a person's teras for weakness)."

To which, Priyanka replies: "Yeh filmy dialogue maarne se kuch nahi hoga (These dramatics are of no gain)."

Next comes Shalin, who nominates Tina for being fake, to which she replies that he never found her fake before.

Shalin then says: "Aap itni buri aurat hai (you are a terrible woman). I hate you Tina Datta."

'Bigg Boss 16' commenced in October, with rising TRP's the controversial reality show got a month's extension and will have its finale on February 12.

Contestants who are still in the house currently include Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 ShalinShalin BhanotBigg Boss 16 TinaShalin Tina

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media