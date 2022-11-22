Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's father lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer's dad for using 'offensive words', says 'don't you DARE..'

New Delhi: Television actor Shalin Bhanot is making all the noise this season as one of the contestants inside reality show - Bigg Boss 16. As per ratings, the season is doing extremely well and has been at par with the most iconic season of Bigg Boss Season 13. In a recent development, actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father made a third appearance in six weeks on the show, this time through an audio call where he speaks to his daughter and tells her, "Shalin Aur Tina ko unki aukaat dikha doh'.

These words have not gone down well with Shalin Bhanot's father who says, "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on National Television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

On social media too, debate over the show is gaining ground. Fans are discussing why only one person's parents are allowed on to the show and if its because of her age, then she should have never been allowed to participate.

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi had also been around the same age when she had done the show and many others have participated on the show at a young age. The beauty of Bigg Boss has always been that age, past work, etc doesn't matter as everyone is on the same playing field competing. However, this season seems to be very different.

