Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's mom calls Tina Datta 'fake', says 'listen to Salman Khan sir'

Mumbai: In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot's mother, who entered amid the family week, was seen talking to her son about his growing fondness for co-contestant Tina Datta.

Shalin's mother talks to him about Tina faking her feelings for the show and not being real. She is heard saying in the show: "She is faking it a lot, she sit with others and talk bad about you all the time so much that you will be shocked to know."

"Listen to Salman sir because you don't understand, your game is getting disturbed. Try staying with Priyanka. She is good," Shalin's mother said.

Shalin's mother, Shalin and Sumbul were seen sitting in the bathroom area and talking about Tina faking it.

Shalin says: "Mom I did not understand her at all."

Later, Shalin apologises to Sumbul for breaking their friendship. Shalin's mother says "if you guys had not gone your separate ways then it would have been a new 'misaal' of your friendship."

She blames Tina for creating a rift between Shalin and Sumbul.