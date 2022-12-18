Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Abdu Rozik's eviction leaves inmates teary-eyed, Shalin, Tina get into another argument

NEW DELHI: The episode starts with Salman Khan pulling MC Stan's leg for rejoicing over his girlfriend's t-shirt. He asks Stan what else he wants, to which he demands to make his meet Buba. Salman says Buba went to Thailand, leaving him embarrassed.



Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for his interference in Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's bond. He refers to the incident where Abdu Rozik asked for Sajid Khan's help to wish Nimrit Kaur on her birthday. Sajid writes some vile words on Abdu's back, which doesn't go well with the latter. Salman advises Sajid to not crack jokes at the expense of Abdu. Salman also tells Abdu jokingly that he will help him find a new girlfriend.



Salman discusses the captaincy task. He asks Nimrit why she didn't let Sajid go in the top 5. Salman asks Sajid why he was supporting Priyanka. Sajid says he wanted to see how Priyanka will run the house. Salman says Priyanka is also a part of mandali. Salman asks Vikas to speak like Archana Gautam and comment on Shalin and Tina. Vikas says Shalin and Tina are faking their relationship.



Archana is not too pleased seeing him imitating her and tells Sreejita that she has now started to ignore and react. Sajid apologises for making fun of Abdu. Archana tells Sreejita that Tina is back to using Shalin Bhanot.



Sajid tells MC Stan that he did not answer Salman's Top 5 Shemdi questions properly.



Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma enter Bigg Boss to promote their film 'Cirkus'. The team plays the Helium task with the contestant.



Ranveer asks Ankit to speak about Priyanka. Sajid is asked to highlight bad habits of Nimrit. Ranveer asks Shalin to ask a question to Tina inhaling helium. Rohit asks Stan to do a rap using helium. Inmates enjoy. Abdu sings his bhaijan song. Everyone laughs. Task ended with Archana.



Rohit next gives an electric shock task to inmates. He says few contenders have to perform the task.



Task starts with Shalin. Rohit says Archana will have to give an answer on Shalin’s behalf and with each yes, latter will experience an electric shock. Vikas is asked to answer on behalf of Archana. Priyanka performs the task with Stan. Ankit is asked to answer for Shiv.



Rohit further announces elimination. He says amid Sajid, Shiv, Shalin and Tina none is going and says on the occasion of Christmas no eviction. Inmates get happy.



Salman welcome Jacquline, Ranveer, Rohit, Varun and Pooja Hedge on the stage. They promote their upcoming movie Cirkus. Team Cirkus performs the headphone task with Salman. Salman and others enjoy.



Varun Sharma performs the truth and liar task with Salman, Ranveer and Rohit. The task starts with Salman. Salman praises Ranveer’s acting amid the task. Task ended with Ranveer.

Bigg boss address inmates. He talks about the show and its contract. Bigg boss says Abdu’s management company wants him outside the house for some life-changing opportunity. Bigg Boss announces that Abdu will be out of the house for some times.



Abdu bid adieu to the inmates. Inmates discuss Abdu’s absence in the house.



Ankit asks Shalin if he had to make a choice between the letter and Tina and what he would have done. Shalin says he would have taken the letter. Tina gets offended. She says Shalin can’t be her friend. Tina and Shalin argue with each other. Tina claimed Shalin was about to hit her. An uly fight between Shalin and Tina.



Tina says she doesn’t love Shalin. Shalin says she is less deserving. Tina and Shalin argue.



