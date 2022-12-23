Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar updates: Salman Khan mocks Shalin, schools MC Stan and Tina!

New Delhi: The Shukravaar Ka Vaar starts with a nasty fight between Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma. The house gets in havoc in the morning due to their ugly fight. Shalin even curses Soundarya during the argument.

As the show has been extended, the housemates get a makeover in the BB Salon and also walk the tunnel as a rap of the fashion show.

Riteish and Genelia enter the house to promote their upcoming movie 'Ved.' Seeing them, Sajid gets emotional, and cries his heart out when he meets Riteish after so long. Both the actors bring poha, chai, vada pao, etc for the housemates, basically, all the Mumbai snacks and they are all extremely happy in having their favourites after so long.

Riteish and Sajid share happy moments, share anecdotes. They have a fun banter with the housemates and have a lot of fun. Also, during the fun tasks and games by Riteish-Genelia, Sajid reveals that Shiv bows at the Bigg Boss sign every night before sleeping.

As Salman Khan enters the house, he starts by schooling Shalin and MC Stan for the abuses they used for each other. SK teaches the two a good lesson in his own style. Shalin keeps arguing with SK whereas Stan gets scared. Finally, both apologised to each other and schools Tina. He points out that nothing really has changed since she has gone back inside. SK also scolds Tina for making a fuss out of Stan nominating her. Salman even clarified that MC Stan was standing in favour of Shalin and the TV actor acts super dumb or maybe he really is.

Riteish and Genelia also have a fun banter with Salman Khan on the stage of BB 16.

Shraddha Kapoor joins the BB 16 team via video call and announces that Priyanka wins the My Glamm face of the season contest. She will now shoot an advertisement with Shraddha and also win Rs. 25 Lakhs.

Salman teases Priyanka for her 'mahanta,' sends a new 'asana' for her as she is the most superior in the house. SK even re-names her as 'PARIyanka.' What has she done now? Keep watching Bigg Boss 16 to know.