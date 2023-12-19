trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700625
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan To Aly Goni, Celebs Come Forward In Support Of Munawar Faruqui

The latest wildcard entry, Ayesha Khan, caused a stir and controversy with her arrival. Allegations made by Ayesha against Munawar Faruqui hinted at a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Season 17 has intrigued audiences with its intriguing contestants, engaging activities, and challenging tasks. Recent episodes have added new dynamics, intensifying the atmosphere within the house.

The latest wildcard entry, Ayesha Khan, caused a stir and controversy with her arrival. Allegations made by Ayesha against Munawar Faruqui hinted at a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation. In response, Munawar's industry friends and fans rallied behind him on social media, expressing unwavering support. Notably, Aly Goni, Abhishek Malhan, and others criticized the Bigg Boss makers for introducing Ayesha into the show and attempting to harm Munawar's public image.

Aly Goni voiced his support for Munawar Faruqui on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Don’t know what’s happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean u can’t do this. U can’t publicly destroy someone’s image like this.. housemate kuch bhi bole woh alag baat hai but bb people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It’s his personal life. Sad"

Similarly, Abhishek Malhan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up, criticized the makers of Bigg Boss 17 for incorporating Ayesha Khan into the narrative. He emphasized, "The worst you could do to bring someone down is target their personal life . It’s entertainment according to the makers . The worst they could have done . All you need to be in the show is expose your partner / x-partner and shit on them. Lol"

Moreover, Rajiv Adatia, a former participant of Bigg Boss, joined the chorus supporting Munawar Faruqui. Adatia highlighted the disparity between the situations involving Isha-Samarth and Munawar-Ayesha. He alleged that Ayesha's entry into the show was intended solely to sabotage Munawar's image, unlike the scenario with Isha and Samarth. Adatia criticized the show's increasingly toxic atmosphere, stating, "Isha and Samarth was totally diff to What is happening with Munawar !! Very diff!! Ayesha has come on a strict agenda to ruin Munawar!! Samarth still loves Isha!! Ayesha has come purely to ruin the poor boy!!! Wrong wrong! BB has got toxic now! #bb17"

