NEW DELHI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 came with a shocking twist after the Boss decided to end the journey of one of the contestants on the show. Bigg Boss calls the Dimaag house contestants into the archive room and asks them to choose the most inactive three contestants of the show.

Sana Raees mentions Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Neil Bhatt as the most inactive housemates whereas the other Dimaag house contestants - Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashetty, and Anurag Dhobal name Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole as most inactive.

After their mutual decision, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole are tagged as contestants living in the Bigg Boss house with borrowed time. Bigg Boss then asks all housemates to assemble in the common area and inform them about the process that took place in the archive room.

Bigg Boss then says that the Dum House inmates have to select one name of the three, who they feel should have been eliminated before. Housemates choose Navid, who is seen getting emotional and breaking into tears.

The contestants look shocked to the core as Bigg Boss announces the mid-week elimination. Soon after the Bigg Boss decision, Jigna Vora, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and others are seen getting emotional as they bid goodbye to Navid.

Abhishek Kumar cries inconsolably while Munawar Faruqui and others console him.

Abhishek then playfully proposes to Navid Sole while going down on his knees to cheer him up. Navid expresses his gratitude to the show and contestants and takes an exit from the show.