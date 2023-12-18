trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700238
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Teary-Eyed, Admits To Lying About His Relationship Status To Ayesha Khan

The tension skyrockets, bringing Munawar to tears in front of the housemates. Will this scandal split the house into warring factions?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In tonight's episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, the house hits boiling point as Munawar Faruqi is summoned to the archive room over scandalous rumours about his love life. Ayesha Khan enters the show as a wild card contestant and levels explosive allegations against him. Moreover, the master of the house commands Mannara Chopra to welcome Ayesha, who stumbles upon the fiery showdown between them! She claims that Munawar was playing the field while he was in a serious relationship. 

The stand-up comedian confesses that he apologised to her for deceiving her. However, his apology isn't enough for Ayesha, who alleges he kept spinning lies even after saying sorry. The tension skyrockets, bringing Munawar to tears in front of the housemates. Will this scandal split the house into warring factions?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After the storm settles, Munawar and Ayesha finally sit down for a heart-to-heart. Ayesha, once a fan of the shaayar’s art, now lays it all out, revealing how his lies crushed her. Through tears, she pours out her pain, calling out Munawar for thinking a simple sorry can fix it all. She vows never to let go of the betrayal and hints at having a lot more to spill about him. Will Munawar claw his way back from these explosive accusations?

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema. 

