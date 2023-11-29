Bigg Boss 17: Orry Calls Isha Malviya A 'Bunny Rabbit With Villainous Twist'

New Delhi:In a surprising turn of events, popular social media sensation Orry shared his unfiltered thoughts on Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya. Known for her sweet demeanor, Isha has often been hailed as the "bunny rabbit" of the Bigg Boss house, but according to Orry, there's more to her than meets the eye.

Orry, renowned for his witty commentary and humorous take on reality show contestants, labeled Isha as a bunny rabbit. "She's like this bunny rabbit, and you want to pull her cheeks!" Orry exclaimed. However, he quickly added a twist to his characterization, stating, "But you soon realize she's the villain. She's just like the character she played in the Udariyaan serial, Jasmine."

This comparison to her on-screen persona in Udariyaan, where Isha played the character Jasmine, known for her cunning and manipulative traits, raises eyebrows and adds a layer of complexity to Isha's personality in the Bigg Boss house.

Isha Malviya's journey in the Bigg Boss house has not been without controversy. Previously labeled as manipulative, she has faced criticism for playing with the emotions of co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, despite having a boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, inside the Bigg Boss house. Fans have expressed disappointment, questioning the authenticity of Isha's actions and relationships within the confines of the reality show.

Orry's candid remarks have stirred conversations among social media users, prompting discussions about the authenticity of personalities within the Bigg Boss house. As viewers eagerly await the unfolding drama, Orry's insights have added a new dimension to the narrative surrounding Isha Malviya, turning the spotlight on the complexities of her character beyond her sweet exterior.