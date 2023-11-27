Bigg Boss 17 Sneak Peek: Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt Get Into Huge Fight Over Nomination Task - Watch

NEW DELHI: Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt got into a major heated argument in the Bigg Boss 17 house this time. This happened during the nominations task, where the two had a huge argument.

Neil mentioned Ankita for evictions, which led to to a massive argument between the two. During this fight, Neil brought out his feminine side and mimicked the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress, invoking laughter from her.

During the nominations task, Ankita's husband Vicky Jain nominated Neil, who nominated Ankita instead. Ankita accused Neil of playing safe and called him 'bahut fattu'. Neil retorted by calling Ankita fake, and mimicked her.

The argument continues as Neil follows Ankita and sits close to her. She taunts him, saying, "Go back as you have a mouth odour." She further tells him that she will poke him all day along.

Neil retors saying that she has a habit of poking others. "Aapko poke karna, sui maarna, chaaku maarna hai, jaise pehle kiya tha aapne." This leaves Ankita infuriated as she screams on him, saying 'Chupp'.

This is the second time Neil was seen mimicking the woman during an argument. Earlier, the popular television actor was seen doing this during an argument with KhanZaadi. Then too, he had left the singer in splits for his hilarious mimic. The previous time, Neil happened to also entertain his wife, Aishwarya Sharma.

Meanwhile, Jigna Vora is the latest contestant to have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.