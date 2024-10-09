Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar Says She Was In Severe Depression As She Was Left Behind Despite Working With Biggest Actors In Bollywood

Mumbai: It's not easy for women to balance both personal and professional lives and sometimes they have to sacrifice. And we have seen so many examples of women giving up their entire careers for family. One such woman is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, there was a time when she was the most successful actress in Bollywood but had to leave her career for family. And now she is all set for her second innings, Shilpa has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house in the hope of getting good work.

Shilpa recalled her tough days while speaking to Gunratna," When my parents passed away in 2008, I went into severe depression. Aparesh was doing well in his career, but he left everything, and we moved to India. I mean, if Aparesh had said, 'I won’t give up my career, you make the sacrifices,' then today he would have been in a completely different place in the banking world".

In her interview with Indian Express, Shilpa mentioned how she loves the Bigg Boss show," Honestly, I am a huge fan of the show. Every time I watched the show, my daughter used to say that I should go on it. The family is very happy that I am going inside the house. I was looking for work, my daughter is now 20, and my husband travels a lot for his work, so I wanted to come back to do something for myself. I was trying to look for work and connect with people, but everybody kept telling me there was no work. I am taking this up because I am an actor by profession, it’s my job, so what better platform than this for me?".

She even added that she is looking for work now," I have been asked this a lot and I have always said that yes I was looking for work before Bigg Boss, but nobody answers your phone and if they do, they diplomatically say that nothing is happening as of now in the industry. They shall call back when there is an opportunity, this has happened with me off late. I am an actor, I want to work, for me, Bigg Boss is also work. People look at it differently, but it’s a job. My goal to do this is to get more work afterwards, I am not being fake or diplomatic here, I was seeking work, but people were not ready to even meet me."

Shilpa has become one of the most popular contestants in the show and there are many claim she will be Salman Khan's favourite due to her Bollywood connection.