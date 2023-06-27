Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 10: Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui Get Nominated, Akanksha Puri Clears Issues With Jad Habib

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT house witnessed an eventful day filled with drama, intense conversations, and thrilling competitions. The housemates kept the atmosphere charged with their interactions. The day begins with Pooja Bhatt playing the peacemaker between Bebika Dharve and Jad Habib. She asks Bebika to let go of the baggage against the Lebanese model-actor and move forward. The duo hugs and shake hands.

Akanksha Puri, who is in the garden area along with Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui, says that Pooja has been supporting the wrongdoings of her group members. Aaliya says that Pooja has been giving a lot of lectures and promoting hatred among housemates, to which Avinash objects.



AVINASH SACHDEV-JIYA SHANKAR ARGUE OVER 'CUSHION' STATEMENT

Avinash tells Jiya that last night, when Bebika threw the cushion on the couch, Jiya said "The cushion was thrown on her face." Jiya says she did not say these words and instead said, "The cushion was thrown on her." Falak agrees with Avinash and said Jiya used those words. Avinash tells Jiya that her words were wrong. The two get into an argument.

Falak asks Pooja Bhatt and she too says Jiya used these words - "Cushions were thrown on her face."

Jad Habib and Manisha Rani get into a funny conversation over 'French Kiss'. A playful tease and flirting fill the atmosphere as Manisha brings up the topic of opening her flirting academy, and Jad playfully offers himself as a French kissing tutor. However, Manisha jokingly sets a condition that any girl wanting to enroll must have her own boyfriend or bring someone on rent, excluding Jad from being kissed by the girls in the academy.

Falak questions Aaliya for using the 'Male' washroom despite repeated reminders.

Akanksha asks Jad Habib if he is feeling ok. Jad tells that he has been disappointed with what happened after he had started expressing himself. Jad said while she was interacting with him, she told something else to Avinash which he did not like. Akanksha opens up about her past with Paras Chhabra, without mentioning him, and tells Jad that he was an ex-contestant on the same show and he said some demeaning and disrespectful words against her on national television. Akanksha says that she never got closure in that relationship. She also mentions that she is scared to get into another relationship after that incident.

Manisha and Bebika talk about Jad's bonding that say that Akanksha had been making sure to manipulate the model.

JIYA SHANKAR, AALIYA SIDDIQUI GET NOMINATED

Bigg Boss announces the nomination process and housemates vote against Aaliya and Jiya Shankar.

Gossip and backbiting take centre stage as Manisha, Abhishek, and Jia discuss Falaq Naaz's captaincy and her gameplan. They share the opinion that Falaq is playing it safe by being overly sweet to everyone, suggesting that her approach may not be genuine. Abhishek compares the game in the Bigg Boss OTT house to 'Squid Game', emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the competition. He warns the others that they can't trust anyone completely, as betrayal can happen unexpectedly. The discussion goes on for a long emphasizing how the housemates change colours from time to time for their own motives.

JADD IMPRESSES WOMEN IN HOUSE

Jad takes on different roles in the house. He first surprises everyone by taking charge of the kitchen duties. He slips on an apron and flawlessly kneads the roti dough, impressing the women in the house. His culinary skills earn him praise and admiration. Next, Jad takes on the role of a peacemaker within the Bigg Boss OTT house as he attempts to mend the strained relationship between Jia and Falaq, working towards resolving their differences and bringing harmony to the house.

BIGG BOSS ANNOUNCES FIRST TASK OF SEASON



Exciting news shakes up the house as the first-ever task of the season is introduced. The housemates are divided into Team Black and Team White, with the challenge of creating 'sock puppets' to earn valuable points. The teams compete fiercely as they strive to complete the task and secure victory. The winning team will enjoy exclusive privileges such as premium ration and relief from household chores, intensifying the competition.

The team task leads to tension and conflict between the housemates. In an intense moment during the team task, drama unfolds at the puppet counter as Aaliya inspects Team A's creations. Avinash objects to Jad's interference, arguing that Aaliya is already examining the puppets. A heated argument ensues between Avinash and Abhishek, revealing a clash of perspectives and setting the stage for an intense 'tu tu main main' in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Team White wins the task finally.

With tensions running high and emotions on the edge, it was a day that left everyone on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what would unfold next in the Bigg Boss OTT house.