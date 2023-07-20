trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638125
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Stakes Go Higher With New Captaincy Task

Who will emerge victorious and claim the Captaincy crown? The ultimate decision lies in the hands of the housemates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

New Delhi: The highly-anticipated 'Captaincy Task' is here and the stakes have never been higher. Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Jad Habib, Falaq Naaz, and Avinash Sachdev are all vying for the coveted captain's seat. In this intense showdown, each contender has their stand on which they must apply clay, representing their desire to become the captain.

The rest of the housemates hold the power to remove the clay from the contenders' stands whom they don't want to see as the captain. They cannot add clay to their own stands, their sole task is to prevent their least favoured contenders from claiming the title.

Abhishek Malhan takes on the crucial role of 'Sanchalak', overseeing the task's proceedings and ensuring a fair competition. The task consists of four intense rounds, with Abhishek announcing the contender whose stand has the maximum clay after each round.

Tune in to JioCinema and catch all the action, drama, and emotions as the contenders fight to secure their spot as the next Captain.

