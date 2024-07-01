Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Expresses Happiness As Wife Payal Malik Gets Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik who garnered a lot of attention with her appearance in Anil Kapoor's show has been evicted. The fans and netizens are calling out the eviction of Payal unfair while Mrs Malik is all grateful for the love and support. During the eviction of Payal Malik, Armaan was seen keeping his calm and expressed his happiness over her eviction and mentioned that he is sure she will take care of everything outside the house and they are coming out soon. To which Payal asks him to play till the end.

As Payal made her way towards the main door and stepped out of the house, Armaan's reaction grabbed a lot of eyeballs as he smiled and said that it was okay. Armaan Malik's reaction too is being slammed by the viewers as when Anil Kapoor asked him over Payal's eviction, he said that its good that she gets evicted as there are four kids outside and she can take care of them. Netizens feel he is unfair towards his first wife.

Such A Disgusting Man This Armaan is

Just Look At His Facial Expressions..!!

"Ghar pe 4 baache hai sambhal legi??"

like seriouslyy??

tu hi chale isse accha (idiot)-#ArmaanMalik #PayalMalik #KritikaMalik #BiggBossOTT3 #BBOTT3 #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/SqZhVe1iMz — (@_VeeR143) July 1, 2024

Armaan Malik entered the show with his two wives Payal and Kritika Malik, and now the duo will be seen being each other's support in the house after the eviction of Payal. As Payal came out of the house, she dropped her video on Instagram thanking all her fans for their support and expressed how she was happy that she didn't get evicted because of the audience vote but the in-house voting.

Payal left her kids for the game and she was in a huge dilemma, and now the YouTuber is who you to be back home. It will be interesting to see if Armaan and Kritika will be able to survive in the long run or will make a quick exit just like Payal.