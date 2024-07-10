Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik Refuses To Wear Deep Neckline Outfits After Vishal Pandey’s Comment

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ever since Payal Malik made her appearance in the Weekend Ka Vaar along with Anil Kapoor on the show and mentioned Vishal Pandey’s comment on Kritika Malik, the equation between Armaan Malik and him changed. They have turned into the new rival. And now Kritika has taken a stand for her and declared that she will not wear deep neckline outfits in the house.

Kritika was seen discussing with Chandrika Dixit about the entire matter and said, "Tu ek bhai-behan, ek dost ke rishte ko kharab kar raha hai. Maine jhoot bola ke mujhe loose hai. Mujhe lose nahi tha, mujhe fit tha. Uska gala thoda yaha tak tha, toh mera mann hi nahi hua. Is ghar mein nahi pehan na hai woh kapde.”

Armaan Malik yells at Kritika Malik for sitting beside Vishal Pandey

After Payal Malik made this revelation in the show, Armaan couldn't keep his calm, and he slapped the actor. The YouTuber has been nominated for the entire season as a punishment for slapping Vishal. Many actors slammed Armaan for slapping Vishal and demanded to remove him from the show. After the slap incident, Kritika was seen sitting beside Vishal, to which Armaan angrily calls her and questions why she went and sat there and if still her eyes are not opened.

Payal Malik was strongly bashed by the netizens for dragging this comment and making it a big issue.