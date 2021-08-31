Bigg Boss OTT day 23 written updates: Neha Bhasin throws slippers at Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara celebrates her birthday!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT is a complete roller-coaster ride full of emotions and drama. As the show enters in its 4th week, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a chance to get the letters from their loved ones.

While the whole housemates were seen emotional, it was Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal who remained safe from the nomination task as they are currently the Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.

The task was one of the connections had to tear their letter in order to safe their partner from the nomination task and allow them to read their letter.

While Shamita nominated herself and handed over the letter to Raqesh, it was Nishant who sacrificed his letter for Moose.

While the whole house remained teary-eyed, it was Akshara and Millind who mutually decided to tear their letters and finally both ended up getting nominated.

Later, it was declared by Bigg Boss that it was Shamita, Nishant, Divya, Millind and Akshara who got nominated for this week.

Later, Bigg Boss gave housemates another chance to swap their partners and this time even girls were allowed to press the buzzer in order to make connection with Divya.

Though, none of the connections chose the given opportunity, it was Pratik who played a small prank with Neha and said that he thinking to make a new pair with Divya, and this frustrates Neha to such an extent that she throws her slippers at him and swears to cut all the ties with him during the show.

Later, Bigg Boss send cake for Akshara as it was her birthday and whole house was seen rejoicing and enjoying her birthday and also had a cake-cutting ceremony in the house.

