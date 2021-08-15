Bigg Boss OTT Day 7 written update: Urfi Javed gets eliminated, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill make audience go 'aww'

New Delhi: On Day 7 in the Bigg Boss OTT house, host Karan Johar brought the heat in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he asked contestants about their strategies, relationships, and controversies. While there was a whole lot of drama, today was also the day when Urfi Javed got eliminated from the show.

The bubbly actress attributed her early elimination to her former partner in the show Zeeshan Khan's lack of support. The two who entered the show as friends parted ways as bitter enemies.

Later, when Karan Johar entered the show, he grilled the contestants over their behaviour in the show. He asked Divya why she's taking the show for granted and claiming that she does not need the show. He also pokes fun at her and says that this show isn't anything like the show that she's acted in before as Bigg Boss doesn't have a script.

Then Karan moves on to Pratik Sehajpal and asks him why he had two different personalities in the house. Later, other housemates go on to give their opinions on Pratik and most of them label him as an understanding person.

Raqesh was criticised for his diplomatic approach in the show and people asked him to be more assertive. Neha Bhasin even called him 'spineless'. He also gets in hot water with Shamita as Karan Johar revealed that Raqesh had 'bitched' about Shamita with Divya Agarwal. This led to a huge fallout between Divya and Shamita.

Rumoured couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made the show even more special with their smashing entry in the show. The duo was seen chatting with Karan Johar on stage and even dancing to the iconic song Twada Kutta Tommy. The two were even questioned about their relationship and they revealed that they are very close.

After their stint on stage, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants went inside the Bigg Boss OTT house to interact with the contestants. They asked the housemates to perform a task where they had to choose two housemates one who deserves a boost in ratings and one who doesn't deserve ratings.

This exercise portrayed the true colours of what the contestants felt about each other. Some bonded over the exercise, and others revealed how their opinions have changed after the Weekend Ka Vaar chat with Karan Johar.

In the one week that the show has aired, housemates are still trying to understand each other and see who they gel with.

