Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin shares FIRST post after eviction, says 'she didn't lose trophy, rather gained friends'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT contestant and singer Neha Bhasin shared an emotional post thanking her fans and friends on Instagram after getting evicted from the show in an unexpected mid-week elimination.

On Thursday (September 17) night, she shared a post with pictures of her saying goodbye to the three close friends she made on the show - Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat.

In her heartfelt note, she expressed that doesn't feel as if she lost a trophy, but felt grateful that she gained friends in the show. She also thanked the show for giving her a stage to showcase her true self and her fans for supporting her journey from the outside.

She wrote, "I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show. I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to showcase my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now."

Check out her first post after eviction:

In the Bigg Boss OTT house, Neha shared a strong connection with Pratik Sehajpal and the latter was heartbroken when Neha left the house.

Although the duo was happy with their connection, other housemates were wary of their physical closeness on the show considering that Neha Bhasin is married. In the press conference episode of the show, this question has again brought to the spotlight but Neha expressed that this was her way of showing her love to Pratik.

Singer Neha Bhasin is known for her playback songs in several industries including Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood. She's even released independent songs falling into the Indian pop genre. Some of her most popular tracks are Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat, Dhunki Lage and Jag Ghoomiyaan.

She made her acting debut in the film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi produced by Kay Sera Sera production. The 2012 films saw her starring alongside Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey.