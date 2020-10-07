हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mirzapur 2

#BoycottMirzapur trends on Twitter after trailer hits YouTube - Here's why

Soon after 'Mirzapur 2' trailer released, Ali Fazal's old tweets supporting the anti-CAA protests in December resurfaced on Twitter.

#BoycottMirzapur trends on Twitter after trailer hits YouTube - Here&#039;s why
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's much-awaited web show 'Mirzapur 2' found a permanent spot on the trends list hours after its trailer hit the internet. Yes, netizens definitely can't wait to watch the show, but at the same time, there is a section of the internet that has called for its boycott. Confused? We'll tell you why.

Soon after 'Mirzapur 2' trailer released, Ali Fazal's old tweets supporting the anti-CAA protests in December resurfaced on Twitter. As per the viral tweets, Ali had allegedly taken reference from one of his famous dialogues and wrote, "Protests: Shuru majboori mein kiye they, ab maza aa raha hai." The tweet appears to be deleted now and couldn't be verified. 

Here are the reactions calling to 'Boycott Mirzapur':

The season 2 of 'Mirzapur' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23. The thriller features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal in primary roles.

Watch the trailer here:

'Mirzapur 2' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani while it has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. 

Mirzapur 2Mirzapurali fazal mirzapurAli FazalPankaj TripathiMirzapur 2 trailer
