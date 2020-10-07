BoycottMirzapur trends on Twitter after trailer hits YouTube - Here's why

New Delhi: Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's much-awaited web show 'Mirzapur 2' found a permanent spot on the trends list hours after its trailer hit the internet. Yes, netizens definitely can't wait to watch the show, but at the same time, there is a section of the internet that has called for its boycott. Confused? We'll tell you why.

Soon after 'Mirzapur 2' trailer released, Ali Fazal's old tweets supporting the anti-CAA protests in December resurfaced on Twitter. As per the viral tweets, Ali had allegedly taken reference from one of his famous dialogues and wrote, "Protests: Shuru majboori mein kiye they, ab maza aa raha hai." The tweet appears to be deleted now and couldn't be verified.

Here are the reactions calling to 'Boycott Mirzapur':

#BoycottMirzapur2 we are ready to boycott. — prakash (@prakash66629720) October 6, 2020

#BoycottMirzapur2

Guys!!! rise up once again, again we got opportunity to show the the power of Common Man to Bullywood so.. let raid Mirzapur 2 on imdb and rate it as lowest as possible. come on hurry up for — JeeRaaz Chaudhary (@jee_raaz) October 6, 2020

#BoycottMirzapur2 Ali Fazal lead character of Mirzapur on Protests. pic.twitter.com/GjXIbBdzyd — Riki Not a bot! (@ContactRiki) October 7, 2020

Boycott Mirzapur 2 because Ali Fazal support anti CAA Protests#BoycottMirzapur2 — Mahipal Singh TVM (@mahipal_singh1) October 7, 2020

The season 2 of 'Mirzapur' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23. The thriller features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal in primary roles.

Watch the trailer here:

'Mirzapur 2' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani while it has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.