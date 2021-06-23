हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pride Month

Celebrate Pride Month with privé premiere of ‘Ammonite’ this Saturday on &PrivéHD

Come watch this gorgeous wind-swept tale of forbidden love this Saturday, 26 June at 1 PM and 9 PM only on &PrivéHD. 

Celebrate Pride Month with privé premiere of ‘Ammonite’ this Saturday on &amp;PrivéHD

Mumbai: Horizons vanish, boundaries melt and time stops when love goes beyond. How far are you willing to go for love? This Pride month, &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema celebrates love in all its hues and shades with the Privé Premiere of ‘Ammonite’ starring Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan. 

Come watch this gorgeous wind-swept tale of forbidden love this Saturday, 26 June at 1 PM and 9 PM only on &PrivéHD. A romance for the ages that will truly make you believe in the power of love, this romantic drama is a tale of two women who put everything on the line to make their love work and last in a world that considers it taboo.

In 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning works alone selling common fossils to tourists to support her ailing mother. A chance meet with a young woman changes her life forever when they start to develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. The movie revolves around a closed-door romantic relationship between Anning (Kate Winslet) and Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan) at a time such sort of intimacy was misunderstood.

Having featured compelling premieres such as Frankie, Ode To Joy and The Intruder that enable you to feel the other side of the story, &PrivéHD returns with yet another Privé Premiere that ‘prides’ itself in being a must-watch romantic drama.

Love knows no boundaries this month. Watch the Privé Premiere of ‘Ammonite’ this Saturday, 26 June at 1 PM and 9 PM on &PrivéHD

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pride MonthAmmonite&PriveHDKate Winslet
Next
Story

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi offered Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Here's what we know

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Shivpal Yadav: Ready for discussion regarding alliance with Samajwadi Party