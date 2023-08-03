Celebrity Monsoon Skincare: Top TV Actresses Disclose Their Beauty Secrets

Monsoon is the favourite season of many however it also brings with it a fair share of skincare challenges. The increased humidity and dampness can lead to various skin issues, from acne to dehydrated skin. To keep the skin happy, plump, and glowing, &TV artists share their best-kept secret for monsoon skincare regimes. These include Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Manisha Arora (Mahua, Doosri Maa), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Geetanjali Mishra, the new Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “My skin becomes more sensitive than usual during the monsoon season. It becomes greasy, resulting in acne, clogged pores, blackheads, and whiteheads. To combat this, the home cure I use is a face pack made from Pomegranate seeds, which are high in anti-ageing ingredients like antioxidants and vitamin C, which rejuvenate dull skin. I combine two teaspoons of pomegranate seeds and one cup of raw oats. Pour into a mixing bowl with two tablespoons of honey and buttermilk. Apply for a few minutes on my face, then rinse. It aids in the removal of dead skin cells, the rejuvenation of the skin, and the removal of excess oil.”

Manisha Arora, aka Mahua from Doosri Maa, shares, “Monsoon is all about pleasant feelings and having fun while drenching in the rain in the middle of nature. But all of this affects your skin, so it is critical to protect it. I use a homemade scrub twice a week to exfoliate my skin. The scrub contains some oatmeal, orange peel and red lentil powder mixed with the help of rose water. I apply it on the skin until semi-dry. Then I scrub my face for a few minutes before washing it with ice water. The results are stunning. I highly recommend this to all readers who want to keep their skin glowing.”

Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabi from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Monsoon season can be harsh on our skin, and with so much moisture all around, it's critical to keep it clean and fuss-free. That is why I like to utilise my skincare routine. A simple yet effective facial scrub made with two teaspoons of sea salt, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and a few drops of olive oil is my go-to solution for a clean and clear skin. I use this scrub to remove excess grime and oil from my face, leaving it refreshed and invigorated.”

