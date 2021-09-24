Disha Parmar heats up internet in hot pink bikini and floral beach kimono, shares pics from Maldives!

New Delhi: TV actress Disha Parmar floored her fans with jaw-dropping pictures of herself from Maldives on Friday (September 24).

She took Instagram to share stunning pictures of her donning a hot pink, halter-neck bikini with black and white geometric patterned bottoms.

Using wordplay, Disha had captioned the picture saying, "Sea-zing the Day!"

In the pictures, she was also seen wearing a white and red floral beach kimono which looked beautiful on her. Disha seemed to be living her best life and having loads of fun at the beach with her beau as the cameraman.

In another picture, she can be seen giving her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya a sweet kiss on his cheeks.

Check out her latest post from Maldives:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Disha Parmar)

On Thursday (September 23), Disha had shared an adorable birthday post for her husband Rahul Vaidya. The duo celebrated his birthday in the tropical paradise of Maldives.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Disha Parmar)

Disha and Rahul became national sweethearts after the singer, who was a contestant and also a finalist in Bigg Boss 14, confessed his love for his girlfriend Disha on national television. Rahul also proposed marriage to Disha on TV.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the two would often be photographed together and to their fans' joy they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 16.

Disha is currently seen on TV playing Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, opposite actor Nakuul Mehta whereas Rahul was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11- where he was one of the finalists.