Diwali 2022: &TV actors share their plans for the festival of lights!

New Delhi: Diwali brings renewed hope and happiness. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. &TV actors Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their Diwali plans with excitement to make the festival extra special.

Aayudh Bhanushali, who essays Krishna in &TV show Doosri Maa, says, "Diwali is my favourite time of the year. Apart from getting new clothes and gifts, I feel excited about eating the variety of farsans and sweets made by Dadi (grandmother). She makes traditional delicacies like Besan ka ladoo, God pappadi, churma ladoo, chakli, chivda, and namakpara as snacks. Our day on Diwali starts with a beautiful Rangoli made by my mother and aunts at the entrance of our house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, followed by a Laxmi pujan in the evening and bursting crackers with my cousins. My family do not allow me to burn noisy crackers, so we stick to fuljhadi and anaar. This Diwali will be extra special as I will also celebrate the festival it with my ‘Doosri Maa’ family in Jaipur. I've heard a lot about the Pink City's Diwali celebrations. There are some popular places that are decorated amazingly for the occasion, like Jal Mahal, Johri Bazar, and Nahargarh Fort, etc., and I am very much excited to visit these places. My grandparents always tell me that your Diwali is incomplete if you don't help people in need and make their Diwali special. So, like every year, my cousins and I will go out a day before Diwali to distribute some sweets and food to them."

Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Daroga Happu Singh in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “I intend to spend the entire day with my lovely wife and kids. This is the first Diwali for my newborn daughter, and I am going all out to make the event memorable. I have bought some amazing clothes for her and have planned to decorate the house in the most traditional way with diyas, rangoli, and lamps. A few close friends and family members will also be joining us for dinner to share our happiness this Diwali. So, I, along with my wife Sapna, decided to make a delectable menu including paneer ki sabzi, aloo ki puri, gujiya, and pulav. I hail from Uttar Pradesh and this festival holds great importance. The celebrations begins much earlier and with great zeal. People clean their houses, decorate them with lights, and the celebration begins with Dhanteras and goes till Govardhan Pooja. Our entire family gathers under one roof to celebrate it together. I remember my mother used to offer coconut, flowers, and fruits to goddess Laxmi and would place a bowl of coins in front of the puja altar as a mark of inviting prosperity. Now my wife follows the tradition. May your festival celebrations be fun, safe, and spiritual. Wishing you all a bright and joyous Diwali.”

Shubhangi Atre, who essays Angoori Bhabi in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “In recent years, I have believed in celebrating a green and eco-friendly Diwali. I prefer using earthen lamps instead of using artificial lights for decoration. The lighting of the earthen lamp and diyas made of cow dung looks traditional and beautiful, and I also prefer using flowers and organic colours instead of using chemical colours for rangoli decoration. Every Diwali I make various sweets at home, and one of my daughter’s favourites is dry fruit kheer. Also, on every Laxmi puja, I call my mother in the morning and note down pointers on how and on which mahurat I should do Laxmi puja etc. I pray for everyone’s happiness and wish everyone a fun-filled Diwali.”

