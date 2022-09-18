Doosri Maa: Aayudh Bhanushali opens up on his character, story and bond with Neha Joshi, says 'I call her Aai offscreen too...'

New Delhi: Popular child artist, Aayudh Bhanushali received a lot of love and praise when he played the character of young Dr. B. R Ambedkar in the '&TV' serial 'Ek Mahanayak Dr. B. R. Ambedkar' in 2019. Now, he is all set to essay the role of ‘Krishna’ in &TV’s new family drama, 'Doosri Maa' premiering on September 20th at 8:00 pm.

Doosri Maa is the story of a woman living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters and in-laws. Her happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and her husband unknowingly adopt his illegitimate child. The show captures the lead protagonist, Yashoda's journey of coming to terms with her husband’s past and her conflicted, rocky relationship with her stepson.

In a candid conversation, Aayudh talks about the show, his character and the close bond he shares with Neha Joshi, who he lovingly calls Aai (mother) offscreen too.

1. How excited are you to play Krishna in Doosri Maa?

Ans. I am very excited about Doosri Maa as this is my second show with &TV, our Director Imitiaz Ji, and, most importantly, Neha Joshi. We had previously worked together in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar, where we played mother-son. This time the storyline is completely different, and so is the onscreen chemistry between the two, but our offscreen chemistry is the same, and we are enjoying our time while shooting for the show in Jaipur. And our Jodi and the onscreen chemistry were widely appreciated. I am super happy to work with her again and look forward to our new show, where we play the mother-son duo again.

2. You are once again collaborating with Neha Joshi. How does it make you feel?

Ans. I am very happy to share the screen once again with her. She is very protective of me and has always taken good care of me. We have always been in touch, but I missed seeing her daily. But thanks to Doosri Maa, we are again spending ample time with each other. I lovingly call her Aai (mother) offscreen, too, given our close bond. Having her around makes me super happy and at ease. There is never a dull moment with her, and we enjoy each other's company. It is wonderful to work with her again.

3. Being a Gujarati boy, how do you practice your dialect, given that the storyline is based on a family living in Uttar Pradesh?

Ans. My spoken Hindi is quite clear. However, I had to work on certain words, which the production team helped me prepare. I did interact a lot with people from Uttar Pradesh to understand their mannerisms. The expressions are much more important to showcase Krishna’s dilemma. So I had to practice that a lot which helped me capture the emotions beautifully.

4. How do you find a balance between your work commitments and school?

Ans. My school is immensely helpful and understanding. The production team has ensured I can easily focus on my studies, playtime, rehearsals, and shoot. And the school, too, extends help in completing assignments or clearing any doubts. I also get ample breaks and time to study and play on the sets. Besides, my mom and Neha ma'am help me with my homework and studies. My mom constantly contacts the teachers and other parents to stay updated on the syllabus and various assignments. I am in constant touch with my friends and cousins, whom I connect with over video calls when shooting.

5. What message do you have for your viewers?

Ans. I want to thank my viewers first for giving me so much love in the past. And I hope they continue showering the same amount of love and blessings on me and my new show, Doosri Maa.

Watch Aayudh Bhanushali as Krishna in Doosri Maa, premiering on September 20th, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!