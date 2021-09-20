हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emmys 2021

Emmys 2021: Jean Smart wins Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series'

Los Angeles: American star Jean Smart has won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series’ for her role in HBO Max`s series `Hacks`. In the comedy series, Smart essayed the role of Deborah Vance.

‘Hacks’ is an American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky that premiered earlier this year on HBO Max.

Earlier, Smart had received two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Lana Gardner on the NBC sitcom Frasier (2000-01). She then won a third Emmy Award for her starring role as Regina Newley on the ABC sitcom Samantha Who? (2007-09).

In the ongoing Emmy ceremony, American director and writer, Lucia Aniello won an accolade for ‘Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series’ for HBO Max’s series ‘Hacks’.

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky won an Emmy for `Outstanding Writing for A Comedy Series` for HBO Max`s series `Hacks`.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

