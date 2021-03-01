Explore Goa Thoda Hatke with Rocky And Mayur on 'Goan Gullies' airing on Zee Cafe

MUMBAI: You think Goa is all about beaches and chill? There's so much more to see and do along the seashores! Get ready to spend some we-time and discover Goa 'thoda hatke' with 'Goan Gullies' airing weeknights at 10 on Zee Café. Our favourite hosts Rocky and Mayur take us on an epic expedition as we unravel stories untold and roads less travelled. Unlike any other Goa plan, here’s one that brings you the rarest streets, stories and savouries all at the comfort of your couch.

This weekend on the episodes airing on 6th and 7th March, the duo will be seen walking along the shores of Holland beach Goa where they meet India’s first woman kiteboarder, Charmaine Pereira. In another fun segment, they visit an iconic Goan restaurant, 'Nostalgia' for a quick masterclass on making the popular Portuguese dessert, 'Serradura'. Sunday's episode will see the two explore the hidden talents in the gullies of Goa as they discover the budding beach soccer scene.

Finally, they meet a graffiti artist whose street art inspires the happy-go-lucky Goans.

Indeed, there's truly no place like Goa!

Experience Goa like never before with Rocky and Mayur with Goan Gullies airing weeknights at 10 on Zee Café

To know more, follow us on @ZeeCafe , Zee Café, zeecafeindia