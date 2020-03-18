&flix and &PrivéHD give you reasons to smile with special day-long binges

A random act of kindness, meeting your furry, four-legged friend or your relishing favourite cup of ice cream – true happiness is in the little things that make life beautiful. But not all days are sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes, all you need is a gentle nudge to choose the brighter side.

This International Day of Happiness, Zee English cluster encourages you to create your own sunshine and live life one smile at a time with a day-long special 'International Happiness Day Binge' on &flix and 'World Happiness Day' binge on &PrivéHD. Come Friday, March 20, 2020, it's your time to ditch all worries and make happiness a habit with movies that make you gleam with joy starting 9 AM onwards on &flix and &PrivéHD.

A little munchkin chef, a canine Hollywood superstar or your favourite monsters on an exotic holiday – 'International Happiness Day Binge' on &flix brings you the best of animated-comedies that take you on a laugh riot. It's time to shout with glee as the troupe of Angry Birds, Dory, Remy the rat and Wall-E is here to make you smile a little extra.

The exciting binge includes animation-favourites such as 'Hotel Transylvania', 'Ratatouille', 'Bolt', 'Wall-E', 'Brave', 'The Angry Birds Movie 2', 'Up' and Finding Dory airing all day long on &flix.

Adding to the share of positive vibes is 'World Happiness Day' binge on &PrivéHD which features a line-up of movies that are sure to make you smile, all day long. From the Academy-award nominated Julie & Julia which depicts the beautiful story of Julia Child's cooking journey to the heart-warming bond of three teenagers in the critically-acclaimed movie 'The Perks Of Being A Wallflower' and from an epic-400 mile journey in 'A Dog's Way Home' to the musical dramedy around a father-daughter duo in 'Hearts Beat Loud' – the line-up promises to leave you with a happy glow. That's not all! The day-long binge also includes acclaimed dramedies that lift up your mood like 'Gloria Bell', 'Eight Grade', 'Playing It Cool', 'Hearts Beat Loud' and 'The Water Horse.'

So, this International Day Of Happiness it's time to spread cheer and laugh harder with 'International Happiness Day Binge' on &flix and 'World Happiness Day' binge on &PrivéHD